Chrissy Teigen Fires Back at Twitter Troll Who Said She Stole Her Banana Bread Recipe

Chrissy Teigen is able to put up with a lot of criticism on Twitter, but when you call her cooking into question, that's where she draws the line.

Teigen took to Twitter on Monday to respond to someone who accused her of ripping off her banana bread recipe, which she published in her 2018 book, Cravings.

"You can’t cook or not copy someone’s idea from their cookbook! It’s copying even tho you changed one thing! Come up with your own shit! Ya f**ing bum!" Twitter user @buckwheat1939 wrote at Teigen. "Chef Mike saw your s**t and might file a suit! I just saw you review and he called me! Stick with your Phillipino s**t."

Teigen, as she occasionally does, responded to this message and denied all allegations of plagiarism.

"No idea who chef mike is but he probably wouldn’t be happy to learn that you, a friend of his worthy of calling, is outing him about his impending lawsuit," Teigen shot back.

However, the Twitter user wasn't finished, and told Teigen that she should "just use YOUR talents and not others," or "atleast credit the person or persons the idea came from."

"And [Chef Mike] called me because his NY restaurant is closed and was reading the article about you and that sparked his rage," they continued. "Yes, he cooked for your family too. I told him he should do a virtual restaurant show, to show the cooking to table and how things work."

"Please tell me who this chef mike is? so I can speak to him?" Teigen replied once more. "I have never stolen a recipe from anyone and I actively talk about the restaurants I love."

"Imagine the ego to think someone is copying you when they haven't heard of you?" she added.

