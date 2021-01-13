Chrissy Teigen Gets Husband John Legend's Song Lyrics Tattooed Down Her Spine

Chrissy Teigen has a stunning new tattoo. On Tuesday, the Cravings cookbook author posted video of her getting "Ooh Laa" tattooed down her spine. The phrase is the title of the most recent song her husband, John Legend, wrote for her. It is featured on Legend's album, Bigger Love, which was released last year.

The clip shows the entire process of Teigen getting the thin cursive lyrics permanently inked on her body. The "All of Me" singer also posted the same video, captioning it, "Ooh Laa. Chrissy inspired this song. This song inspired Chrissy’s new tattoo. #OohLaa."

The tattoo was done by Los Angeles-based artist Daniel Winter aka Winter Stone, who also showed off Teigen's final ink on his Instagram page.

In the clip, The Voice coach asked his wife if she remembers the first time she heard the track, with her replying, "I don't remember. I remember the first time I heard 'All of Me,' I remember the first time I heard... honestly, most of your songs. But not this one."

Legend then shared that they were in their bedroom, and "had to test run it. Make sure it worked. It worked. We actually played it on repeat the first time. It was a good conversation starter."

Teigen got another tattoo in November, one month after losing her third child. The former model, who shared on Sept. 30 that she had lost the baby she and Legend were expecting, got Jack's name inked on her wrist, near the other tattoo she has of Legend's, Luna's and Miles' names.

The Chrissy's Court star got that tattoo in April 2019, with Legend getting one to match. His ink, reading "Chrissy Luna Miles," is located on his right bicep.

Months after her pregnancy loss, the 35-year-old TV personality got real about her body and shared a profile image of herself with a small bump.

"I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again," she wrote. "But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day."

"This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been," the mother of two wrote. "And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating."

For more on Teigen's journey, watch below.