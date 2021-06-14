Chrissy Teigen Gets New Tattoo Drawn By Daughter Luna as She Reflects on 'What I’ve Learned'

Chrissy Teigen is getting a permanent tribute to her little girl. The model took to Instagram Monday evening to share a snapshot of a new tattoo, which was drawn on her arm by her and husband John Legend's 5-year-old daughter, Luna.

"Today our beautiful little pod celebrated their preschool graduation," Teigen captioned the photo of her body art, which depicts a cartoon butterfly Luna drew. "I sobbed from beginning to end, breaking for laughter only when john’s much-anticipated-by-him commencement speech welcomed them to the workforce and listed the 5 p’s as pizza, peanut butter, petey, penny and parents."

"I sobbed because my god, what a year. But also, man. they’re SO young. Their eyes are gonna see so much," she added. "They’re going to experience pain, hurt, loss. But also love, success, unimaginable bonds with friends."

She said that she then began to reflect on "what I’ve learned just in the past few months and I feel a wealth of gratitude for life alone and those unimaginable bonds."

"To the people that never let up with the texts, to my diamond painters, the ones who wanted to give me space, the girls who wiped the snot, and my f**king rock of a husband, my god I love you," Teigen continued. "I pray all our little pod tots collect real ones all their lives. May they forever grow and learn, and maybe a little bit messy in the process."

Regarding the new tattoo, Teigen explained, "Luna drew this butterfly on me today and it seemed fitting to make permanent."

"I wanted @winterstone to move and center it, due to issues I also discuss in therapy, but in the end we decided to leave it right where she belonged," she continued. "A little imperfect, a little messy, but hell she’s here to stay. Lol."

Addressing her fans, followers and critics, Teigen wrote, "Love you all to bits, I really do. Even if you hate me, I can honestly say I do not hate you. I send you love. How annoying is that! You must be soooo annoyed!! Anyhoo, love you, love you, love you. Here’s to the messes in progress. 🥂"

Meanwhile, Legend also celebrated his little girl's graduation, delivering the commencement speech at Luna's preschool graduation. The singer went all out in formal ceremonial robes and mortar board as he addressed the small group of young children.

Legend shared a sweet pic of himself at the event, delivering his speech, and wrote, "I gave my biggest commencement speech ever today. Luna’s preschool pod left inspired, ready to face the world and go to bed when mommy and daddy say so."

While Teigen celebrated her daughter's big day, the controversies and public shamings she alluded to in her post continued to draw attention.

The controversy began when tweets of Teigen's resurfaced last month, as Courtney Stodden alleged in a Daily Beast interview that Teigen used to send them disparaging comments on social media.

Teigen subsequently publicly apologized to Stodden, calling herself an "insecure, attention seeking troll," took a break from her social platforms, and exited her role on Never Have I Ever amid the controversy.

On Monday, Teigen resurfaced on the internet to issue a lengthy apology to those she had hurt, after several weeks of "deserved global punishment," as she described it.

In her essay, Teigen said she's "in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted."

"I understand that they may not want to speak to me," she wrote. "I don’t think I’d like to speak to me. (The real truth in all of this is how much I actually cannot take confrontation.) But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say, while apologizing through sobs."

While Teigen admitted she's "truly ashamed" by her past mean-spirited tweets, she also noted there's "no excuse."

"My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor," she shared. "I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."

The cookbook author said she's no longer the person who wrote those mean tweets, in large part due to therapy and motherhood. She concluded her post by writing about how she's trying to raise her children to be kind, and how she hopes they one day recognize her evolution.

However, later in the day, fashion designer Michael Costello took to Instagram to level new allegations of bullying by Teigen, and claimed that the model and her stylist, Monica Rose, allegedly tried to ruin his career. ET has reached out to reps for Teigen and Rose for comment.

