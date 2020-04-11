Chrissy Teigen Is All of Us Stress Cooking While Watching Election Results

The cookbook author and wife of John Legend took to social media to document how she was handling her anxiety throughout the evening.

Her two kids, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, played a "poop game" with a toy dog, squeezing until he popped out a nugget.

stress poop game playing pic.twitter.com/Q3llkKhsU3 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2020

She also shared a video of herself giving her French bulldog, Pippa, some scratches under her chin.

"Therapy scratches, therapy scratches!" Teigen said.

When that didn't work, Teigen went to the kitchen to channel her energy into some tasty treats.

"Just stress cooking. Everything's fine, everything's fine. Don't worry about us, we're OK," she said, later showing fellow cookbook author, Adeena Susan, in her kitchen. "We're fine, it's OK. It's going to be fine either way. It's totally fine."

Despite her cooking cravings, Teigen didn't seem to have gourmet dishes on the menu. When one fan shared photos of her making Teigen's spicy miso pasta recipe, she retweeted the photos, replying, "Damn I'm having hard shell tacos with seasoning packets."

Damn I’m having hard shell tacos with the seasoning packets https://t.co/so9hknXyq3 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2020

It's been a challenging few months for Teigen who lost her third child in late September after suffering pregnancy complications. Her first public appearance was Monday's rally. Watch the clip below for more.