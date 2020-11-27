Chrissy Teigen Reflects on 'Brutal' 2 Months After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen is looking back at the extremely tough times she's experienced after she suffered a devastating pregnancy loss in September at 20 weeks.

On Friday, the Cravings author shared an un-glamorous picture of herself all bundled up on her couch, covering almost her entire face with a black scarf, sunglasses and a furry hat. In a hopeful message, Teigen said that despite the painful time, she was starting to look on the bright side of things.

"When I'm old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful bit**es of a couple months," she writes. "But I refuse to not find humor in both the rage-fits and the outfits. I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time. I can make it up my stairs only stopping once or twice instead of every other, and can get out of the bathtub all by myself as long as I have the promise john will dry me off. anyhow the point is, f*******k, I think it's happening ❤️.

On Tuesday, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, appeared on Good Morning America and candidly discussed being so open about their pregnancy loss. Legend admitted he was initially apprehensive about Teigen's decision to take photos of them with their late son, Jack, which she later shared on Instagram.

"She felt like really, that one of the ways we would carry on Jack's memory was taking pictures of that moment. I was, like, worried, I was like, 'I don't want to, like, commemorate this pain,'" he noted. "But the crazy thing about having a miscarriage, is you don't walk away with anything, you have this emptiness -- and we wanted to take the photos so that we had something to remember."

"I didn't know that we could experience this grief and also share it, but when we did, it really meant so much to so many people," he also said. "And it was such a powerful experience for me to learn that. I'm just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it."

Meanwhile, Teigen said of the extremely intimate photos, "I don't care if you were offended or disgusted. I understand it could be that way for people."

Earlier this month, Legend talked to ET about the support he and Teigen have received since opening up about their pregnancy loss.

"We've heard from so many people who have gone through it too and it's been encouraging to be getting so much love and support from so many people who have experienced similar things," he said. "Chrissy sharing what she shared has also been helpful for other people who are going through it and may go through it in the future. So thank you."

