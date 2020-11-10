Chrissy Teigen Returns to Social Media After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen has returned to social media, two weeks after sharing the heartbreaking news that she and husband John Legend lost the baby they were expecting.

Teigen -- who has been mourning the loss of her third child with her family -- commented on an Instagram post that gave her a reason to giggle.

A post shared on the Betches Instagram account quoted user Kara Morehart, who wrote, "Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment and I’m excited I’ll be wearing a mask so I don’t have to hear ‘mustache too?'"

"Finally, a giggle. Thank you," Teigen commented, as fans replied with supportive messages and well wishes.

Teigen and Legend announced they were expecting their third child together in August, sharing the news in his music video for "Wild." Since then, Chrissy kept fans updated on every step of her pregnancy, including when she was hospitalized after experiencing pregnancy complications in late September.

On Sept. 30, Teigen revealed that her baby boy, who she and Legend named Jack, didn't make it.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she wrote on Instagram.

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she continued. "To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

See more on Teigen in the video below.