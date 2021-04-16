Chrissy Teigen Returns to Twitter Nearly a Month After Her Departure

Chrissy Teigen is back on Twitter! Less than one month after she left the social media platform due to negativity, the 35-year-old model announced her return on Friday.

"Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol," Teigen wrote in her first tweet back. "I choose to take the bad with the good!!"

In a follow-up tweet, Teigen joked that she "spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles" while off of the platform.

I choose to take the bad with the good!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2021

I’ve spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles https://t.co/bohbiIkGi4 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 16, 2021

Teigen announced her Twitter exit last month, writing to her then 13 million followers that she owes "so much to this world we have created here," before noting that that the platform "no longer serves me as positively as it does negatively."

"My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not," she wrote. "My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!"

The model also implored her followers to "know and never forget that your words matter."

"No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised," she wrote. "One thing I haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity... But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you."

After announcing her exit, Teigen wrote on Instagram that she had to work "to come to terms with the fact some people aren’t gonna like me."

"I hate letting people down or upsetting people and I feel like I just did it over and over and over," she continued. "Someone can’t read that they disappointed you in some way every single day, all day without physically absorbing that energy. I can feel it in my bones."