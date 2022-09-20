Chrissy Teigen Shares Relief in New Pregnancy Update: 'I Finally Feel the Baby'

Chrissy Teigen is breathing a little easier after reaching a thrilling pregnancy milestone.

"I finally feel the baby so I don't need to text my doc for a daily drive-by ultrasound anymore," the 36-year-old model and cookbook author tweeted on Monday with an emoji of eyes welling up with happy tears. Teigen is currently pregnant after suffering the devastating loss of her son, Jack, with husband John Legend, at 20 weeks gestation in 2020.

The update comes on the heels of Teigen's revelation that what was labeled a "pregnancy loss" at the time was actually a life-saving abortion.

"Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance," she said while speaking at social impact agency Propper Daley’s A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit last week. "And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."

She explained, "Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention."

Teigen said she came to the realization not long after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June of this year. The model and TV personality said it was actually Legend who brought it to her attention. While expressing sympathy for people who have to have an abortion and the emotional decision "they" have to make, she said it was her husband who made her realize that she was one of those people too.

"I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way," Teigen recalled. "I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion."

I finally feel the baby so I don’t need to text my doc for a daily drive by ultrasound anymore 🥹 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 20, 2022

Teigen -- who shares two living children, 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles, with Legend -- has also been open about their struggles to conceive. Most recently, she documented parts of the process as she underwent in vitro fertilization (IVF) for her current pregnancy.

In an interview with ET last week, the Cravings author chatted about what her children think of the forthcoming addition to their family.

"She's so nurturing and loving," Teigen said of her eldest daughter, Luna. "And so she's just very, very exciting."

On the other hand, their son, Miles, is showing a touch of apprehension. "Miles is a little more on the fence, because Luna is always going to be the big girl, right? But Miles is, you know, not going to be the baby anymore," Teigen shared. "We spend a lot more time with him and telling him that he's always going to be our baby boy. ... That's it for us. So, I mean, he's going to be the best. He's going to be so good."

Meanwhile, Legend dropped the new video for "Wonder Woman." Fittingly, Teigen and their children star in the touching project, which was filmed while the family was on vacation in Europe.

"It was dropped on me at the last minute," Teigen laughed. "It would be nice to chill, but it's OK."

"Wonder Woman" reunites the couple with Nabil Elderkin, who introduced them in 2006 and later directed the "All of Me" video in 2013. See ET's interview below.