Chrissy Teigen Shares ‘Thirst Trap’ Swimsuit Photo of Herself and Her New Dog Petey

Chrissy Teigen is showing just how big her adorable puppy, Petey, has gotten! The 34-year-old model and TV personality took to Instagram on Monday to share a cute pic of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit, cuddling up to her poodle.

"me and petey being thirst traps," she captioned the pic.

Teigen and her hubby, John Legend, adopted the dog back in January with the help of pal Ellen DeGeneres.

"Welcome to the family, petey! thank you @theellenshow and @wagmorpets for making us aware of this adorable little rescue family," Teigen wrote at the time, showing off the precious pup. "This little guy grabbed our heart first and will hold onto it forever!"

On Monday's at-home episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Teigen and Legend opened up about how Petey has grown.

"He's so beautiful and so sweet but he's kind of, he's not the brightest," Teigen joked as Petey climbed all over her.

She added that the family has been working to get Petey acclimated to water.

"He's the only dog that doesn't like water, and we have a three-legged dog that can swim better than Petey. He gets super scared so we don't want to force it on him. But he's a beautiful, sweet dog, especially to Miles, and Miles can be rough... When he goes in the pool and he comes out, he's just a skeleton."

