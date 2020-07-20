Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Post-Surgery Scars to Prove She Really Had Her Breast Implants Removed

Chrissy Teigen has a message for all the people who don't believe she actually had her breast implants removed.

The 34-year-old model took to Instagram Stories over the weekend, showing off the scars she has from undergoing the procedure. In one of the videos, Teigen was wearing a yellow bikini, and lifted up her top to reveal what the the bottom half of her breasts currently look like post-surgery.

"A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because no one believes it," she said. "These are the scars."

"Trust me," read a second post, which was a photo of her all marked up.

Instagram Stories

Teigen revealed back in May that she was planning to go under the knife to remove her implants, which she got over a decade ago. "I'm getting my boobs out! They've been great to me for many years but I’m just over it," she shared via Instagram at the time. "I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!"

"No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good," she added. "I'll still have boobs, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a t*t is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat. ❤️."

Last month, Teigen's husband, John Legend, said in an interview with OprahMag.com that he and their two kids, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, were doing everything in their power to make sure she was taken care of after surgery.

"We've had a lot going on in the house," he said. "[Chrissy] is recovering -- she had plastic surgery a couple weeks ago that she's told everyone about. It takes recovery time whenever you let someone cut you up a bit, so I've been trying to help her as much as possible."

"The babies have been trying to help and not sit on her too much," he continued. "She's still a little sore, but she's getting much better, and she gave me a wonderful Father’s Day yesterday so I’m appreciative."

