Christina Haack Says 'No One Should Be Shamed for Things Not Working Out' After Tarek El Moussa Tiff

Christina Haack is keeping it real and letting her feelings be heard. The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram on Wednesday to write about how people shouldn't be shamed for "things not working out."

"Ride or Die. Some people are lucky enough to get forever the first time but no one should be shamed for things not working out and no one knows what goes on behind closed doors," Haack, 38, wrote alongside a selfie of herself and new boyfriend Joshua Hall. "Remember that before making judgements and assumptions… and this woman / mama is still lucky enough to have this man choose me. ❤️"

Haack's post comes the same day ET learned that she and ex-husband and co-star Tarek El Moussa recently had a disagreement on the Flip or Flop set.

According to a source, tensions built up between the two after Haack publicly admitted via Instagram that she smoked a Bufo toad, which she claimed "reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 minutes."

"[Tarek and Christina] share children, a workplace. Things are going to bubble over," the source told ET, adding that El Moussa is "concerned" about Haack and the safety of their kids, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. "She will always be the mother of his kids."

El Moussa and Haack were married from 2009–2018. Following their split, Haack tied the knot with Ant Anstead, and welcomed a son, 1-year-old Hudson. Haack and Anstead's divorce was finalized in June, just weeks before she was spotted with Hall for the first time.

Just earlier this month, the mother-of-three confirmed her new relationship with Hall. Haack defended their romance in an Instagram post, revealing that they met in the spring of 2021 but wanted to keep things private before "the tornado" of media attention hit.

For more on Haack, watch below.