Christina Hall and Husband Josh Hall Share Sweet Snapshots From Wedding Ceremony in Maui

One picture perfect celebration of love! Christina Hall and husband Josh Hall commemorated their marriage with an idyllic Hawaiian wedding ceremony, several months after the pair actually tied the knot.

Christina took to Instagram on Sunday to share some sweet snapshots of their beautiful destination wedding, which took place on Maui.

In one photo, Christina and Josh are standing on some large seaside boulders on the beach, with the sun setting behind them, as they gaze lovingly into each other's eyes while wearing their wedding ensembles.

"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be," the HGTV star captioned the pic. "My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love."

Christina also took to her Instagram stories to share some additional photos from the grand ceremony, including one pic of the newlyweds exchanging a kiss under the wood arch where they exchanged vows.

The stunning bride looked striking in a white, semi-sheer, floral patterned lace wedding gown while Josh wore a beige tuxedo and black dress shoes.

Christina Hall/Instagram

The lavish wedding ceremony comes five months after ET first confirmed that Christina and Josh had quietly wed and were officially married. Christina changed her last name to Hall, from Haack, in early April.

Christina and Josh were first linked in July, one month after her divorce from Ant Anstead was finalized. Christina and Ant are parents to 2-year-old Hudson. Christina is also mom to daughter Taylor, 11, and 7-year-old son, Brayden, with ex-husband and former Flip or Flop co-star, Tarek El Moussa.

Congrats once again to the happy couple.