Christine McVie, Late Fleetwood Mac Singer, Cause of Death Revealed

Christine McVie's cause of death has been revealed. On Nov. 30, the Fleetwood Mac singer died of an ischaemic stroke, according to her death certificate, which was obtained by The Blast.

Per Mayo Clinic, an ischaemic stroke occurs when a blood clot blocks or narrows an artery leading to the brain.

The docs show that McVie's stroke came after she was diagnosed with cancer, which is listed as a secondary cause of her death. McVie had metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin, which, according to the National Cancer Institute, is "a rare disease in which malignant cells are found in the body but the place the cancer began is not known."

McVie, who was 79 at the time of her death, was cremated, according to the docs.

The singer and keyboardist's family announced her death in November, stating that it came after "a short illness."

"We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally," the statement read in part. "RIP Christine McVie."

McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970, playing alongside her ex-husband John McVie as well as Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood.

"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure," the band said in their social media statement. "She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."