Christo Jivkov, 'The Passion of the Christ' Star, Dead at 48

Christo Jivkov has died. The actor, who starred as John in the 2004 film The Passion of the Christ, died in Los Angeles after a long battle with cancer, Deadline reports. He was 48.

In addition to The Passion of the Christ, Jivkov, who was born in Bulgaria, starred in the 2001 film The Profession of Arms. An acting career in Italy followed for Jivkov, who was rumored to be attached to Mel Gibson's long-rumored Passion sequel, per Deadline.

On top of his acting career, Jivkov co-founded Red Carpet Films, a Bulgarian film production company.

"There are no words to describe the pain of this loss," the company wrote on Facebook after Jivkov's death. "... Wе are truly devastated by this untimed loss. We will never forget you!"

Jivkov was also remembered by his friend, Maria Grazia Cucinotta, who wrote on Instagram that she was suffering "endless pain" after his death.

She added, "My friend, gentle soul, your fight for life was the fight of all those who love you."