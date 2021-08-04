Christopher Meloni Reacts After Photo of His Butt Goes Viral

Elliot Stabler's got some unidentified junk in his trunk! Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni went viral this week thanks to a photograph circulating online of his curvaceous backside.

The 60-year-old actor, who has recently returned to the Law & Order world, was spotted on the set of his new NBC crime drama in extremely fitted navy pants, posing with one leg up to further accentuate his assets.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The image prompted other fans to point out examples of Meloni showing off the goods onscreen, until one follower finally called out Meloni directly on Twitter.

"@Chris_Meloni you wanna explain why you have so much cake???" the commenter asked, adding a GIF of Patrick Star from SpongeBob SquarePants clapping his butt cheeks together.

Meloni hilariously replied to the post, writing, "Sure- big birthday(60), big boy(200 lbs), big cake."

Sure- big birthday(60), big boy(200 lbs), big cake https://t.co/lmkZ5JKFWe — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) April 8, 2021

And he didn't stop there. When another follower asked, "Sir why are you trending @Chris_Meloni," with the photo in question, he replied, "The other Melonis are trending, not me."

Meloni made his emotional return to Law & Order: SVU last week after nine years away. He was reunited with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) only to then receive his own spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, directly after.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“A certain piece just fell into place,” Meloni told ET of the return last July. “For me, there were just personal things that I was like, ‘You know, now is a good time.’ That was it. There was nothing secret. It just was effortlessly correct.”