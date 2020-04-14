Ciara and Russell Wilson Reveal Baby's Gender With Sweet Family Video: 'Prince or Princess?'

It's a...

Ciara and Russell Wilson found time to celebrate a special announcement while in quarantine with their children. The couple took to social media on Tuesday to share the gender of their future child with a sweet family video, which Wilson captioned, "Prince 🤴🏽 or Princess👸🏽???"

In the clip, the 31-year-old football pro and the 34-year-old singer are standing in their backyard with son Future Jr., 5, and daughter Sienna, 2. They explain that blue means they're having a boy and pink means they're having a girl.

Future Jr., whom Ciara shares with her ex, Future, says he wants a boy while his sister is hoping for a girl.

Ciara asks Wilson if he'd prefer a boy or a girl. He replies, "You know what I want it to be. It's what you want it to be that's the question."

"Whatever God has for us," the excited mom replies.

The pair then fire off their cannons, which release blue confetti as Ciara jumps around and dances, cheering, 'It's a boy, it's a boy!"

The couple announced Ciara was expecting January after they spoke with ET's Lauren Zima about expanding their family last year.

"I love being a mom. It is by far the coolest job in life, and I do look forward to having more of those sweet little angels," Ciara said at the time. "And it'll happen at the perfect time."

