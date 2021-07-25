Ciara and Russell Wilson's Son Win Is 'Rookie of the Year' at His Precious 1st Birthday Party

Ciara and Russell Wilson are celebrating their son Win's first birthday. The couple took to Instagram over the weekend to post sweet tributes in honor of their baby boy, and share sweet glimpses into his adorable birthday party.

Ciara began by reflecting on her "little prince's" big day.

"The BIG 1!! WINning today and Everyday!" she wrote on Instagram, alongside photos and videos from Win's first year. "You are the cutest and sweetest baby boy! Always dancing, smiling, and laughing…Always all over the place! The worlds going to have to keep up! :) I’m so excited and grateful to be celebrating you today! I love you so much My little Prince🤴#HappyBirthday WIN! 🥇."

Russell shared a heartfelt tribute of his own, writing, "July 23. Blessed. Anointed. Called. Your curiosity. Your focus. Your joy. You are loved. Daddy will always hold, guide, teach, provide, and believe in you. We love you Win. Mom, Dad, Future & SiSi will always love you & care for you. Happy Birthday baby boy. Win Harrison Wilson ❤️🙏🏾 @Ciara."

Next, the couple showed off Win's Rookie of the Year-themed birthday party, including moments like Win smashing his birthday cake, his 7-year-old big brother Future goofing off for the camera, and 4-year-old Sienna taking a swing at the p Russell taking control of the piñata before Russell stepped in to finish the job.

Ciara and Russell are clearly living the dream, and in a recent interview with ET, Russell opened up about how he keeps his marriage strong.

"We try to do our thing and have our one-on-one time and make sure that we spend that quality time doing something fun together," he said. He added that "communication is key."

"Just constantly communicating," he explained. "We're always talking, we're always loving on each other, making sure we're constantly asking how we're doing, this and that. We always want to make sure our souls are well…We're always focused on that."

See more in the video below.