Ciara Cast in Star-Studded 'The Color Purple' Movie Musical

Ciara is the latest addition to an A-list cast. The 36-year-old singer and actress has been tapped to join the star-studded cast of The Color Purple, ET confirms.

Entertainment Weekly first reported that Ciara will star as the adult version of Nettie in Blitz Bazawule's upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical. As was previously announced, Halle Bailey will portray the younger version of the same character in the film.

Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P. Henson are all set to star in the film as Sofia, Celie and Shug Avery, respectively. Additional cast members include Colman Domingo as Mister, Corey Hawkins as Harpo, H.E.R. as Squeak, Louis Gossett Jr. as Ol' Mister, David Alan Grier as Reverend Avery, Tamela J. Mann as First Lady, Phylicia Mpasi as Young Celie, Deon Cole as Alfonso, and Stephen Hill as Buster.

When ET spoke with H.E.R. earlier this month, the singer gushed about being a part of the impressive cast.

"Oh my gosh, I couldn't believe it," she said of learning she'd landed the role. "Acting has been something I wanted to do for a really long time and I felt like this is the perfect place to start."

"Its such an iconic film, so to be a part of this remix, this adaptation, it's gonna be unexpected, and it's gonna be really fun," H.E.R. continued. "And the cast! It's an amazing cast, so I'm excited!

She added that she's "more excited than nervous," telling ET, "Everybody [in the cast] is amazing! Like Taraji, Fantasia, Halle's one of my good friends, so the fact that we get to work together, it's gonna be insane."

The film, which will begin shooting this month in Georgia, is being produced Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey. Spielberg directed the 1985 film of the same name that Winfrey starred in. Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones will also produce the project.

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley, based on the novel by Alice Walker, based on the screenplay by Menno Meyjes and the musical stage play, book by Marsha Norman, music & lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

The Color Purple is slated for a December 2023 release.