Ciara Shares Photo of Russell Wilson in His Hospital Bed Following Surgery

Ciara is standing by her man, Russell Wilson, as he undergoes surgery. The 32-year-old Seattle Seahawks quarterback had surgery for a ruptured tendon in the middle finger of his right hand on Friday, and his 35-year-old wife was at his hospital bedside.

"You’re the toughest Man I know. Always dedicated and committed to do whatever it takes," Ciara captioned a photo of herself and Wilson in the hospital after the surgery. "I love you so much my Sweet King. Thank you Dr Shin and team for taking care of my baby #3 #RareBreed. ❤️💪🏽🐐."

Wilson also posted a photo of himself post-surgery with his hand in a cast and his arm elevated on a pad.

"Lion Heart," he captioned the image.

Wilson injured his finger during the Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Rams and will have to undergo physical therapy to help heal post-surgery.

Sources told ESPN that the professional football player is expected to miss four to eight weeks of field time as he recovers.

Back in February, Wilson spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner, sharing his tips for keeping his marriage strong.

"You got to keep it sexy, you got to keep it romantic, you got to constantly put each other first, and we have our date nights every Friday," Wilson shared at the time. "We try to do our thing and have our one-on-one time and make sure that we spend that quality time doing something fun together. That's one key thing."