Clare Crawley Exited 'Bachelorette' After Falling For Contestant, Her Journey 'Still a Part' of Season

Season 16 of The Bachelorette will still feature Clare Crawley's journey to find love. The news comes as Crawley has been replaced as lead by Tayshia Adams, ET has learned.

ABC and Warner Bros. are unlikely to comment, and they rarely do when filming is still underway for any Bachelor franchise show. However, ET has learned that Crawley did fall for one of her men, which is why her time with the show came to an end. Filming hasn’t stopped, but a source tells us that producers are always embracing twists, turns and new stories when filming. The source adds, "Anything can happen."

The news comes after Crawley -- who started filming her season of The Bachelorette last month -- appeared to return to social media on Sunday night, and liked a tweet about fan-favorite Adams becoming the Bachelorette. Crawley's account unliked the tweet shortly after 8 a.m. PT on Monday. Fans were quickly alerted, as the "like" came after rumors over the weekend that Crawley had already found love with a contestant early on in the season, and Adams was currently quarantining at the show's base in Palm Springs, California. Adams has not posted on social media since July 30.

Adams, who was reportedly in the running to be the Bachelorette this cycle alongside Crawley and Tia Booth, told ET just days before Crawley's announcement that she'd love to get the gig.

"I don't know if I can say yes or no!" Adams said with a laugh, when asked in late February if she'd had official conversations about being the Bachelorette. "I plead the fifth!"

"I have to say, anything that comes my way, I am ready for," she shared. "I am ready for love!"

Crawley was supposed to start filming her season in March, though production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show geared up to start filming again last month, and on July 15, ABC announced the 42 men who could have a chance at Crawley's heart.

Of that list, 25 were new names and 17 stayed from the original contestant pool. There were 15 men that were cut from the original list, including, of course, Matt James, who was announced in June to be the next Bachelor. Crawley's new group of suitors range in age from 25 to 40 with the majority of the men in their 30s -- following calls from fans to see more age-appropriate men for Crawley, which host Chris Harrison supported.

