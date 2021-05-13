CMT Music Awards 2021 Nominees: Maren Morris, John Legend, Miranda Lambert and More

The 2021 CMT Music Awards nominations have been announced!

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, leading the awards show with the most nominations are Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert with four each. The two are nominated in the categories Female Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year, and two nominations each for Video of the Year.

Ballerini, Brown, Little Big Town and first-time nominee Mickey Guyton are next with three nominations apiece. A number of artists are first-time nominees at this year's fan-voted awards ceremony, including Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Margo Price, Niko Moon, Parmalee, Ryan Hurd, Tyler Hubbard and Willie Jones.

The first round of nominees for Video of the Year award include 14 acts. The top five nominees, from the first round of voting, will be announced on June 1. Top three nominees, from the second round of voting, will be announced on June 8. Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show.

Elle King, Halsey, John Legend, Nathaniel Rateliff, Noah Cyrus, and P!nk also received nominations.

See the list below:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood with John Legend - “Hallelujah”

Dierks Bentley - “Gone”

Elle King and Miranda Lambert - “Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)”

Ingrid Andress - “Lady Like”

Kane Brown - “Worldwide Beautiful"

Keith Urban with P!nk - “One Too Many”

Kelsea Ballerini - “hole in the bottle”

Kenny Chesney - “Knowing You”

Maren Morris - “Better Than We Found It”

Mickey Guyton - “Heaven Down Here”

Miranda Lambert - “Settling Down”

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris - “Chasing After You”

Sam Hunt - “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's”

Willie Jones - “American Dream”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce - “Next Girl”

Gabby Barrett - “The Good Ones”

Kelsea Ballerini - “hole in the bottle”

Maren Morris - “To Hell & Back”

Mickey Guyton - “Heaven Down Here”

Miranda Lambert - “Settling Down”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton - “Starting Over”

Darius Rucker - “Beers and Sunshine”

Kane Brown - “Worship You”

Luke Bryan - “Down To One”

Luke Combs - “Lovin' On You”

Thomas Rhett - “What's Your Country Song”

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne - “All Night”

Lady A - “Like A Lady”

Little Big Town - “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Old Dominion - “Never Be Sorry”

Parmalee and Blanco Brown - “Just The Way”

Runaway June - “We Were Rich”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dylan Scott - “Nobody”

Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town - “Fillin' My Cup”

HARDY - “Give Heaven Some Hell”

Lainey Wilson - “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Mickey Guyton - “Black Like Me"

Niko Moon - “GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood with John Legend - “Hallelujah”

Chris Young and Kane Brown - “Famous Friends”

Elle King and Miranda Lambert - “Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)”

Keith Urban with P!nk - “One Too Many”

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris - “Chasing After You”

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard - “Undivided”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs “1, 2 Many”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Dan + Shay “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus “This Is Us”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey “The Other Girl”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards - Little Big Town “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

From CMT Crossroads - Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price “Twinkle Twinkle”

Performers and presenters to be announced at a later date.

The 2021 CMT Music Awards air Wednesday, June 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT on CMT, with a five channel simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land. Each winner is selected by the fans, with voting now open at vote.cmt.com.