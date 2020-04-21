Cobie Smulders Excites 'How I Met Your Mother' Fans by Singing 'Let’s Go to the Mall'

Cobie Smulders is delighting How I Met Your Mother fans everywhere. The 38-year-old actress participated in a Vulture Instagram livestream with her Stumptown co-star, Jake Johnson, and, at the request of fans watching, revisited her HIMYM character, Robin Scherbatsky.

In the show, which ran from 2005 to 2015, Smulders' character had a past as a Canadian pop star with a hit titled "Let's Go to the Mall."

"Everybody’s asking me to sing 'Let’s Go to the Mall,'" Smulders told Johnson. "Everybody wants me to do that!"

"Do you know it? I’m putting you on the spot," Johnson responded. "Do you remember it?"

Smulders confirmed that she "definitely know[s] the beginning of it," as Johnson pushed her to grant the fans' wish.

"Come on, give us some heat. And I don’t want a 'I’m kind of shy' 6. Give us a god**mn 10," he insisted. "We’re all living COVID-19, give us a damn 10. If you’re going to do it, go hard."

"I need some music with it if we're going to do it," Smulders replied, before telling Johnson to "stop peer pressuring" her.

"F**k you, Jake," she joked. "I'm not going to sing this song, it's so upbeat. It is so crazy."

Despite her initial refusal, Smulders satisfied the fans' request, singing, "Come on Jessica, come on Tori / Let’s go to the mall, you won’t be sorry."

"That was awesome," Johnson praised.

"That was the beginning of it. You’re f**king welcome," Smulders responded.

Watch the video below for more on HIMYM.