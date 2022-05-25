Coco Austin Claps Back at Criticism Over Pushing Her 6-Year-Old Daughter in a Stroller

Coco Austin says there are bigger issues in the world to talk about rather than the criticism over pushing her 6-year-old daughter, Chanel, in a stroller.

Ice-T's wife took to Twitter, sharing an article that highlighted a photo where Chanel was sitting in a stroller while her parents shopped. "Oh lord!! Really people? The world loves to criticize literary everything i do!" she wrote.

Online commentators claimed that six years old is too old to be using a stroller, and the number of people chiming in actually made the topic trend.

Coco said, "This stroller thing trending right now about me using a stroller to push Chanel around is ridiculous! Isnt there a war & mass shootings going as we speak & you'd rather mess with my mothering? SMH."

The reality star is, of course, referencing the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday that took the lives of 19 students and two adults.

Ice-T also chimed in on the media as well as social media fodder, writing, "Lol… CNN? Really? MFs ain’t got s**t else to talk about.. F em all. Smh. Lol."

This isn't the first time Coco's parenting style has been up on the social media chopping block. Last August, Ice-T was forced to defend his wife after she revealed Chanel was still breastfeeding at five years old.

News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD... She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then... Me Too!!! pic.twitter.com/TWdHu9ApnE — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 4, 2021

"News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD... She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then... Me Too!!!," the Law & Order: SVU star wrote alongside a photo of their daughter resting her head on Coco's chest.

Ice-T and Coco welcomed their daughter, Chanel, in 2015. The famous family went on to star in multiple reality show seasons showcasing their lavish lifestyle.