Cole Sprouse Blasts Fans for Posting 'Baseless Accusations' and Sending Him 'Death Threats'

Cole Sprouse is speaking out against online rumors about him. The 27-year-old Riverdale star took to his Instagram Story on Sunday to blast people for their “insanity and fanaticism.”

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them,” he wrote. “But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being [clowns].”

Sprouse has been in an on-and-off relationship with Lili Reinhart since 2017, and admitted on Instagram that when he “first stepped into a public relationship, this was one of the foreseeable consequences.”

“While I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle,” he wrote. “So in conclusion -- please eat my delectable plump a**. (Making me post a god**mn white font insta story like a twice divorced mother of three.)”

While Sprouse didn’t specify what prompted his post, some speculate that it was in response to people linking him to model Kaia Gerber.

ET’s Katie Krause spoke to Sprouse last summer, shortly after he and Reinhart were rumored to have split. At the time, Sprouse said that speculation is “the nature of our industry.”

“I think you have to poke fun of it a little bit,” he said. “It's kind of something you sign up for, but as long as you can keep it light and fun, it's all good.”

