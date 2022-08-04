Cole Sprouse's Girlfriend Ari Lou Fournier Shares PDA Photos for His 30th Birthday

Cole Sprouse's girlfriend, Ari Lou Fournier, is showering him with love on his 30th birthday.

The model took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos with the Riverdale star -- the couple is seen kissing, hugging, snorkeling on vacation, and posing for a cute photo-op in the reflection of a window.

In the caption, Fournier paid tribute to Sprouse, writing, "Hard to describe with a couple photos how much fun we have together & how much I love celebrating life everyday with you. I’m truly the luckiest girl in the world. Happy birthday my love, here’s to 30."

Though the couple has maintained a relatively low profile throughout their relationship, Sprouse and Fournier were first linked in March 2021 when they were spotted holding hands in Vancouver, Canada. Later that year, in July, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum made their romance Instagram official.

As many will remember, Sprouse was in a highly publicized, on-and-off relationship with his Riverdale co-star, Lili Reinhart. The couple called it quits in August 2020.

Fournier is the second woman Sprouse has been romantically linked to since his split from Reinhart. He was previously spotted with Reina Silva in October 2020.