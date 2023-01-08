Colin Farrell Reacts to Former Co-Star Jeremy Renner’s Hospitalization (Exclusive)

Farrell walked the carpet at the The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, and spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about his friend and S.W.A.T. co-star's health, after his frightening snow plow accident on Jan. 1.

"Yeah, I've been in touch," a concerned Farrell said. "He's doing good, I believe."

The celebrated actor added of his longtime friend, "All prayers are with him."

The Hurt Locker star had to be airlifted to a hospital and undergo chest surgery due to his injuries from being crushed by a snowcat near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area in Reno, Nevada. He took to his Instagram Story on Friday and posted a video from his hospital bed surrounded by medical staff and thanked them for their tireless effort as he begins his road to recovery.

Meanwhile, Sunday night was a big night for Farrell at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala, where he was presented with the Best Actor honor for his work in the dark dramedy The Banshees of Inisherin.

"I loved working on this film for probably very obvious reasons," Farrell told ET on the carpet. "The script was extraordinary, I was working with people that I have a lot of love for and that I've worked with before and I have a lot of history with."

"And I got to go home, to, you know, my home country, and and see parts of the country and shoot in parts of the country that I don't get to go to very often," he added. "So yeah, it was a it was an extraordinary experience."

One thing that makes the honor feel even more meaningful, according to Farrell, is how much it represents the hard work and collaborative spirit of the production and everyone who worked on it.

"I'm getting texts from makeup artists that worked on the film, I'm getting texts from wardrobe people that worked on the film, so there's that sense of community around it still, to this day," he shared. "It's not just all about us who are receiving things. It feels like you're representing others who are at home, having a look and enjoying the success. That makes it easier for me."

Farrell will be in the spotlight again on Tuesday at the Golden Globes, where he is nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy). Fellow co-stars Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan are nominated for their work as well, for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.