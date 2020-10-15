Colin Jost Jokingly Addresses Why His Wedding to Scarlett Johansson Is Postponed

Colin Jost has thought long and hard about when to have his and Scarlett Johansson's wedding. The couple had to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic and one other big problem -- his Saturday Night Live Weekend Update co-anchor, Michael Che.

"[Che] plans to make a scene at most events. That's his general approach," Jost quips on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show when DeGeneres notes that Che has threatened to cause a scene on the big day.

"That's part of why we've just been postponing it is we can see him getting ready for the wedding and we're like, 'Maybe we should wait another day,'" Jost jokes. "What I really want for Che is, I really want to ask him to do an objection at the wedding. A lot of people do speeches, but I think it would be nice in that moment, so few people utilize that moment to object and I think he could do a really great objection."

DeGeneres notes that Che had asked her to be his plus one, and Jost replies, "What you want at a really small COVID wedding is you want a bunch of extra plus ones, hopefully they're flying in from across the country."

Back in July, Jost seemed less certain about whether the couple would even have a wedding day.

"We don't know what's even legally allowed, right?" Jost said on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. "This is also not the time to get all your elderly, at-risk relatives together in one big group."

Since then, SNL has returned while following strict COVID protocols, and it seems that Jost is thinking more and more about his wedding day. The comedian and writer proposed to the Avengers star in May 2019 after two years of dating.