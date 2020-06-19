Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Get Tattoos Following Their Split

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are getting inked after their split. The former Bachelor took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pic of himself getting a new tattoo, less than a month after his and Randolph's breakup.

Wearing a black shirt and matching baseball cap, Underwood, 28, looked calm as he got inked while holding a glass of red wine.

"a glass of red, some art and good friends!" he captioned the photo.

While Randolph didn't appear in her ex's pic, her sister, Michelle Randolph, shared a photo to her Instagram Story, in which she tagged the same tattoo artist as Underwood.

"last night @cassierandolph and I did a thing," she wrote on top of the photo.

Randolph's friend also joined the group for the outing, sharing a pic of her and the reality star's pinkie fingers, which now have small crosses tattooed on them.

"Pinkies out for Jesus y'all," she captioned the pic, on which she also tagged the same tattoo artist.

The new ink came just days after Underwood was spotted out for the first time since his breakup with Randolph. At the time, Underwood was seen running in Huntington Beach, California.

Prior to their breakup, Underwood told ET that "there is no certainty right now" in regard to his then-relationship with Randolph.

"We're not engaged, we're not married. I love her to bits and pieces and I think that for us, we just need to keep communicating and having those open conversations with one another," he said. "I mean, we're just taking it day by day right now."

