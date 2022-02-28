Colton Underwood Is Engaged to Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood is engaged to political strategist Jordan. C. Brown. The Bachelor star shared the news via Instagram, with a picture of him and his man. “life is going to be fun with you ♥️,” the 30-year-old wrote. Brown also shared the news with a picture of him and Underwood popping champagne.

"The only time in my life I’m ok with wasting a bottle of champagne. I love you babe. ❤️ 🤵‍♂️ 🍾," he wrote.

Underwood confirmed the news to People. The reality TV star shared that Brown popped the question during a weekend trip to Big Sur, where the couple went to decompress. "I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life," the Bachelor Nation alum told the outlet. "Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."

Underwood and Brown have been dating since the summer of 2021, and the pair has continually taken to social media to pay tribute to each other and their love.

Underwood came out as gay in April 2021. The former football player’s journey was documented during his Netflix docuseries, Coming Out Colton. In November, Underwood confirmed that he was seeing someone, and while it was serious, he wanted to keep it private.

"I've learned this new thing since I did The Bachelor -- it's called boundaries," Underwood quipped of his decision to stay mum about his relationship. "I finally put some up."

"Having a public relationship wasn't the healthiest thing last time," he told ET at the time. "I'm very happy. I'm in a very good place in my relationship with him. That's pretty much all I've got for you."