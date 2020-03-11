Colton Underwood Says Cassie Randolph Has Dropped Her Restraining Order Against Him

Colton Underwood says he's reached a "private agreement" with his ex, Cassie Randolph, and that she's asked the court to dismiss her restraining order against him.

Last month, 25-year-old Randolph's temporary restraining order against 28-year-old Underwood had been extended. Lawyers for both Randolph and Underwood said at the time that the former couple was trying to work out their problems amicably and would contact the court if they were able to do so before Nov. 6, which was their next scheduled court date. In a statement to ET on Tuesday, Underwood said they were able to come to an agreement.

"Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me," the statement reads. "The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone's respect for privacy regarding this matter."

Randolph's reps have no comment at this time.

Randolph was first granted a temporary domestic violence prevention restraining order against Underwood in September. A source close to the situation told ET at the time that the Bachelor stars were at first trying to stay friends after announcing in May that they'd broken up after a year and a half of dating. According to the source, Randolph later began to receive strange texts from an unknown number, and allegedly found a "tracking device" on her car. The source told ET that Randolph confronted Underwood and he admitted to "everything." The source stated that Underwood allegedly then "went to Colorado to take some time to regroup," and when Randolph heard he was coming back to Los Angeles, she filed the request for the restraining order.

In October, ET spoke with Bachelor host Chris Harrison, who commented on Underwood and Randolph's shocking post-breakup drama.

"I've reached out, just as far as support," Harrison said. "I have not talked to them and I am very glad to see that they ... [are] taking this off-line. They're not settling this in the press, they're hopefully taking care of themselves and each other and being smart about this."

"I just wish them both well, I wish Colton and Cassie well," he continued. "It's a very unfortunate situation for sure, and I think a surprising one. Honestly, it was a pretty shocking headline."