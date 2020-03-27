'Contagion' Cast Releases PSAs to Help Inform Public About Coronavirus

The stars of Steven Soderbergh's Contagion are working with experts to help educate fans about the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, and Jennifer Ehle have teamed up with scientists from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health to share evidence-based information about COVID-19 so that we can all better protect ourselves and our community.

"Everything that you're going to hear from us has been vetted by public health experts and scientists," Damon explains before discussing social distancing while also sharing how Contagion differs from real life.

Damon is quick to note that while he played a man who was immune to the "hypothetical virus" in the 2011 movie, he has "no reason to believe" that he's immune to COVID-19 and "neither do you, no matter how young you are."

"This is a new virus. It's going to take a while for our bodies and our doctors to understand it and to understand the best way to protect us," the 49-year-old actor continues.

Damon insists that by following social distancing suggestions and rules -- like keeping six feet away from other people and not meeting in groups -- can help "get here quicker" the day when this is all over.

Driving home Damon's point, Fishburne stars in another PSA about social distancing, while Ehle talks about possible vaccines down the line and debunks false information.

As for Winslet's PSA, she tells fans to "wash your hands like your life depended on it, because right now it just might or the life of someone you love."

Winslet then shows the correct way to wash your hands to avoid the spread of the virus.

