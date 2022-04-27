Corey Gamble Claims Blac Chyna Whipped Rob Kardashian With Phone Cord and Threatened to Kill Him

Corey Gamble testified that he witnessed an alleged physical altercation between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian.

On Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Gamble was called to the stand by the Kardashian-Jenner family's lawyer, Michael Rhodes, and testified that in December 2016, he and girlfriend Kris Jenner were awakened by a call in the early morning hours. Corey testified that the call took place before daybreak and that he could vaguely hear Rob because Chyna was allegedly yelling in the background.

"I could just hear Chyna screaming 'F**k you. I'm gonna kill you, you fat motherf**ker,” Corey claimed.

Corey testified that he could tell there was a “hostile situation” and didn’t know if Rob had help. The music executive said that he told Kris, whom he called a “concerned” and “distraught” mother at the time, to stay home because he didn’t want anything to happen to her.

Corey said that after putting on the closest clothes that he could find, he drove over to Kylie Jenner’s home, where Rob and Chyna were staying. Corey said that when he arrived, he pulled his car into the driveway behind Rob’s and approached the front door of the house, which he said was not all the way closed. Corey said that he could see down the hallway and heard a "mad" Chyna.

“Chyna was telling Rob how she hated him, how she'd kill him, and how she didn't like him," Corey alleged.

Corey said when Chyna saw him, she allegedly ran toward Rob, dropped a metal rod, and picked up a cord that looked like a phone charger. Corey claimed that Chyna was "whipping" Rob with the cord and that he himself allegedly got hit two or three times when he jumped in between the couple and told Rob to get his keys and get out of the house.

Corey claimed that he could smell alcohol on Chyna’s breath and that he was trying to keep Chyna’s attention so that Rob could get his keys and wallet from the bedroom. Corey also testified that the house was a mess, claiming that there was a gingerbread house on the floor, Christmas ornaments were broken off the tree and that there were things everywhere.

Corey testified that after Rob retrieved his keys and walked out the front door, Rob noticed that Corey was blocking his car and Corey rushed to move it. Corey noted that while he was trying to move his car, Chyna allegedly continued hitting Rob’s head. Corey added that when Rob was finally in his car, Chyna allegedly threw a chair at the side of his vehicle while he was backing out. He claimed that Chyna also tried to throw a nearby patio table, but he was able to take it out of her hands.

Corey claimed that Chyna continued to scream at Rob, allegedly yelling, "I wouldn't like this fat f**ker if he wasn't part of this family."

Corey testified that he knew at that point Rob’s relationship with Chyna was over and that he told him to focus on being a good father to his daughter, Dream.

During cross-examination by Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, Corey was asked if he had ever witnessed a physical altercation between Rob and Chyna prior to that morning. Corey said that while it was the first time he had witnessed an alleged altercation between the two with his own eyes, he shared that he had heard of alleged prior abuse.

Corey also claimed that he saw several marks on Rob, saying, "I remember his face had been red ... definitely been in a scuffle."

When asked by Ciani if Chyna was “lassoing” the cord at Rob, Corey clarified, alleging that she “whipped” the cord -- which he described as pretty long -- at Rob.

In addition to Corey, Kim Kardashian took the stand on Tuesday. The court also played a deposition by Ryan Seacrest, who was the executive producer of both Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Rob & Chyna.

On Wednesday, Corey was called to the stand again to recount his testimony about the events in December 2016. Ciani submitted a new document into evidence, noting that Corey did not mention Chyna using a cord or other methods to beat Rob in a deposition on March 8.

Corey reiterated that he said what he said before in the deposition, but said that he remembers Chyna using the cord. Chyna's attorney read a line from the deposition, “When you first saw Chyna on that morning Dec.16, 2016, did she have the metal rod already?”

Corey testified on the stand, “When I saw her, I felt like she had it in her hand, and she picked it up. ... But then I felt like she threw that and tried to pick up the cord and whip him again. I took the cord off his shoulder and threw it across the room, and I told him, 'You’ve got to go. You’ve got to get your license and go.'"

During the re-direct by the Kardashians' attorney, Michael Rhodes, Corey answered yes to allegedly seeing Chyna in an agitated state, seeing Chyna hitting Rob and to witnessing domestic abuse/violence.

Rhodes then asked Corey, "Did Ms. White beat the sh*t out of Mr. Kardashian?"

Corey answered, "Yes."

Ciani re-directed one final time and told Corey that he omitted certain facts in his deposition, to which Corey replied, "Life don’t happen in slow motion. Life happens quick. It was a hostile situation. No matter what you do to try and slow it down, it still happened.”

Corey was then dismissed as a witness.

Chyna filed the $100 million lawsuit in 2017, where she named Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner as defendants. In the documents, it was alleged that the "Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show," as a form of "revenge" for leaving Rob.