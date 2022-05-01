Country Music Hall of Fame Ceremony Will Go On Following Death of Naomi Judd

The Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony will go on, following the death of inductee Naomi Judd -- who along with her daughter, Wynonna -- is set to be inducted on Sunday. In a statement to ET, Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum shared that -- per the family’s request -- the ceremony will proceed.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Naomi Judd, who enters the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow as a member of mother-daughter duo The Judds," Young said.

"Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history. Her triumphant life story overshadows today's tragic news. Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds' official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna's music will endure."

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Wynonna is expected to attend the ceremony. However, the red carpet has been canceled. In addition to The Judds, Ray Charles, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake will also be inducted during the ceremony in Nashville.

On Saturday, Naomi’s family shared the tragic news of the singer's death at 76. In a statement to ET, a rep said Naomi died Saturday outside of Nashville. The family at this time requests "privacy during this heartbreaking time." Furthermore, Naomi's husband of 32 years, Larry Strickland, will also not make any further statements.

Ashley Judd also released a statement on Instagram. "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the statement read.

"We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Following the news of Naomi’s passing, the world of country music, including Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton, John Rich and more mourned the loss of the GRAMMY-winning musician.

Naomi’s death comes weeks after The Judds made their return to TV for the first time in 20 years, for a performance of their hit, “Love Can Build a Bridge" at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

The Judd’s also announced a tour that was set to kick off this fall.