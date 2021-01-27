Country Singer Brett Young and Wife Taylor Expecting Baby No. 2

Brett Young is a dad-to-be again! ET can confirm that the 39-year-old country singer and his wife, Taylor, are expecting their second child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are already parents to a daughter, 1-year-old Presley.

"And then we were 4," Brett wrote on Instagram. "It seems like just yesterday we found out our little Presley was on her way. We are beyond blessed by this growing little family!"

"Sweet baby, you are already so loved and we cannot wait to meet you!" Taylor, 35, captioned her announcement post. "Baby #2 coming this summer."

People was the first to report the news of the couple's baby on the way.

In December 2018, Brett opened up to ET about the kind of dad he wanted to be.

"I hope that when it’s time for me to be a dad, I am able to take from the kind of parents [mine] were," he said at the time. "I hope that the kind of dad that I am is a little different than the personality I show in my work life."

Following the couple's announcement that they were expecting their first child, Brett gushed to ET that he was "on Cloud 9" about becoming a dad.

Just five months after Presley's Oct. 2019 arrival, Brett had to quarantine on his tour bus and away from his family amid COVID-19 after returning from a work trip to Europe.

"I don't have [coronavirus] symptoms at all, but I have all these people who I care about at home who I want to keep safe and we've got this tour bus sitting empty," he told ET at the time. "As much as it sucks not to be with my family and see my daughter, it seemed like a small sacrifice compared to what the alternative could mean."

While being away from his daughter was "the hardest thing" for Brett, his wife did "a good job at sending pictures and videos every day."

