Country Singer Hardy Hospitalized With 'Significant Injuries' After Tour Bus Accident

Country music singer-songwriter Hardy is recovering after being hospitalized following an accident involving his tour bus.

The artist and some of his tour team were traveling to Nashville early Sunday morning, after performing at a show in Bristol, Tennessee, when the bus crashed, and all four people on the tour bus needed to be treated for "significant injuries."

The musician shared a statement on Twitter on Sunday, where he also asked for prayers for the bus's driver, who is still in the hospital and surrounded by his family as he undergoes treatment.

"Following last night’s show, our tour bus was in an accident on our way home from Bristol. There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however we were all treated for significant injuries," Hardy wrote in a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday. "Our friend, and bus driver, needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital. His family is with him while he is being treated and we’re all pulling and praying for him."

Hardy went on to say they he has been released from hospital care and has returned home, but added that his doctors have instructed him to "recover for the next few weeks."

"Which may cost us at a couple of shows. My team and I will keep the fans updated on that as I rest in the coming days," Hardy added.

"Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow," he concluded, sharing his appreciation for those who helped him and his team after the crash. "God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service."

Hardy was next scheduled to perform on Oct. 8 at Globe Life Field with friend and collaborator Morgan Wallen. It's unclear whether that show will be impacted by the accident.