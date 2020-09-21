Courteney Cox Gets Help From 'Queer Eye's Tan France on Her Emmys At-Home Viewing Outfit

Courteney Cox got help from Tan France on her outfit for viewing the Emmy Awards at home. The Queer Eye fashion expert took over the Friends actress' Instagram Stories, asking fans which outfit they like the most on Cox.

"My lovely friend would like to know which of these two outfits she should wear today for the Emmys?" France says as he pans the camera to show Cox modeling the looks -- first, a camel long-sleeve collared shirt, blue skinny jeans and olive suede pointed-toe pumps and second, a pink sweater, dark gray skinny jeans and black leather booties.

"Courteney, would you mind turning to the side so they can see how good that damn boot is? Thank you so much. And the booty also," France quips as Cox turns to the side to show off her Chanel booties.

@courteneycoxofficial/Instagram Stories

Cox will be cheering on her friend and former Friends co-star, Jennifer Aniston, tonight. Aniston is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Alex Levy on The Morning Show.

The Emmys will look radically different this year as the awards ceremony will be completely virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jimmy Kimmel will host the show live from Staples Center as nominees will accept their awards from their homes.

