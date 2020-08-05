Courteney Cox Shares Daughter Coco’s Bizarre Past Mother’s Day Gifts

Courteney Cox doesn't have high hopes for her Mother's Day gift from her daughter, Coco Arquette. The 55-year-old Friends star appeared on Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live where she talked about her 15-year-old daughter's unusual past presents.

"I'm just glad that Spencer's the store is not open because I seem to get a lot of stuff from Oz," Cox quipped. "Last year Coco got me a book, I think The Sound of Farts. Like, I love farts, I do. I love a fart joke. But I don't want that."

So what would Cox like to see from her only child?

"I want to have a nice handwritten letter, something talking about her feelings for me," the sitcom star admitted.

Earlier this week Cox opened up about her daughter singing and dancing on her social media during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"She gets mad at me because she thinks I'm using her for posts and she's not wrong," the actress joked at the time. "She really does have a beautiful voice."

On Thursday, Cox and Kimmel also took the time to surprise a pair of mother-daughter nurses from Little Rock, Arkansas, who had come to New York to help amid the coronavirus pandemic. They had fresh New York-style pizza delivered to them and gifted them $10,000 each for their efforts.

Cox's pal and former Friends co-star, Jennifer Aniston, similarly surprised a hardworking nurse who had COVID-19 on JKL recently. Also during quarantine, Cox had Aniston cracking up with her TikTok moves. Watch the clip below for more: