Courteney Cox Spoofs 'Friends' With 'Scream' Co-Star Melissa Barrera

Courteney Cox has to draw the line somewhere. The 57-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a hilarious clip with her Scream co-star, Melissa Barrera.

The clip begins with Barrera, 31, heading to the apartment where Cox's Friends character, Monica Geller, lived throughout the series.

Cox is quick to put an end to Barrera's journey, though, when she spots the In the Heights actress from across the street, and finds out that she's heading to Monica's apartment, which she now calls home.

"Oh, you're going home. Hm, that's weird. I don't think that's your home," Cox replies. "Listen, I'm actually really happy that you joined the Scream cast, but this is not OK. This is off limits."

"Come on, Court," Barrera begs to no avail, as Cox states, "There's only so much. Go back to the Heights."

As Barrera walks away with annoyance she yells, "I know!" in the style of Cox's Monica, causing the elder actress to scream back, "Stop imitating me!"

With one last glance back, Barrera calls Cox "so pathetic."

In the video's caption, Cox quipped, "Some things are off limits."

"But... I'll be there for you," Barrera commented, referencing the sitcom's iconic theme song.

The hilarious video comes after news broke that Cox will be reprising her Scream role as news reporter Gale Weathers in the upcoming fifth installment of the franchise.

Scream is set to hit theaters on Jan. 14, 2022.