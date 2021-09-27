Cynthia Bailey Is Leaving 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' -- But She's Not Done With Bravo

Cynthia Bailey is exiting The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She announced the news on Instagram on Monday.

Bailey, 54, has been on RHOA for 11 seasons. In her post, she noted that although she was leaving the popular show, she wasn't done with Bravo. Bailey is appearing on the Real Housewives' highly anticipated spinoff, Ultimate Girls Trip, which will air on Peacock later this year. The show features her alongside fellow RHOA star Kenya Moore, as well as Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards, Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, and Real Housewives of New York City's Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer going on a trip to Turks and Caicos.

ET has also learned that casting for RHOA's season 14 is still coming together. The show is likely not going to start production until late October. The length of Moore's run on Dancing With the Stars is likely to play a factor in that start date.

"After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta," Bailey wrote on Monday. "Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can't wait to see what we do next!"

"Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!" she continued. "I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures. ... It's time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you."

Andy Cohen shared that he was going to miss Bailey in an Instagram Story.

Instagram

Bravo also noted that they had nothing but love for Bailey, posting about her RHOA exit on Monday.

"We're wishing @cynthiabailey the best on her next adventures after #RHOA," their Instagram message reads in part.

In June, Bailey hinted that she wouldn't be returning to RHOA during her appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. When Williams told her, "We're going to light New York on fire!," she made a telling joke.

"You're paying, right?" Bailey responded. "Word on the street is I may be out of a job, so I'm going to need you to pay if we're gonna go to dinner."

She noted that she would like to potentially exit from the show on her own terms.

"I love The Real Housewives of Atlanta," she said. "This platform has been amazing. I have an amazing relationship with the network. Bravo has been good to me."

"Here's the thing, nobody really wants to be fired," she continued. "I mean, my first job was Taco Bell. I wouldn't want to be fired from there. I would want the option to leave if I wanted to go. God's will, not my will, will be done. I have had an amazing run. It's been 11 amazing years as a consistent peach-holder."

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Moore earlier this month and she talked about a RHOA cast change happening.

"[There will] definitely be a cast shakeup," she said. "Some new faces... and some old faces not there."

Moore also teased what's to come on Ultimate Girls Trip.

"You had the top people, but they were all interesting," she said. "What they brought to the table was different. We broke the fourth wall a lot, so then they would reveal how they felt in this moment [from their respective shows], or what really happened. Or-- and it was just, like, pulling back that veil and seeing what it's really like to be a Housewife."