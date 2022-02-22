Da Brat and Jesseca 'Judy' Dupart Talk Wedding and Honeymoon, Share Why They're 'Twin Flames' (Exclusive)

Married life feels good for Da Brat and Jesseca "Judy" Dupart!

The “twin flames” tied the knot during a fairytale ceremony on 2.22.22 and it was just as magical as it looked. The newlyweds spoke exclusively to ET’s Denny Directo about their big day. “It was the first look,” Da Brat says about the moment they laid eyes on each other.

“When I turned around and saw her carriage, I was like 'Oh my God, you look so beautiful.'”

“We finally got to see each other,” Dupart says. “And I had never seen her in her dress, and she had never seen me in my dress. So, that was our first look, and it was like, 'b***h we getting married right now.'”

Although the Atlanta nuptials were attended by friends like Jermaine Dupri and Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss, the couple say they only had eyes for each other.

“When we were kind of exchanging our vows, it was like everybody disappeared,” Dupart says. With the rapper adding, “When we did our first dance together, I didn't see anybody else in that room.”

Da Brat was in for another Judy surprise when her wife whisked her away for a honeymoon, after the rapper initially thought it wasn’t going to happen.

“First of all I didn't think we were going on a honeymoon because we’re so busy with our schedules,” the 47-year-old rapper said. “At the end of our reception, she stands up and goes, ‘Beautiful, I have an announcement to make,’ and I go, ‘Oh God, what is it?’ and she’s like, ‘We’re going on our honeymoon. We leave tomorrow, we’re going to Turks and Caicos.’”

Da Brat continued, “I was like, 'Oh my God,’ I was so excited. It was beautiful.” Dupart says she doesn’t mind bringing the surprises and romance when it comes to her love.

“That’s the dynamic of our relationship,” the 47-year-old businesswoman shared. “She might've started it, so now it' like a thing for us.”

MICHAEL SEABROOK/WE TV

All of the romance proves exactly why the pair describe each other as twin flames.

“That's why we got married on 2/22/22,” Da Brat says. “It’s actually tattooed on my back.”

“Our hearts kind of mimic each other so our love languages are a little bit different, but the way that we love people and the way that we care is kind of the same,” adds Dupart.

“That's why it's us twinning, because no matter how hard she is to y'all, she is the most nurturing person.”

Da Brat is putting her love into the music. The rapper is set to release her first album in years and this time, it’s inspired by her one true love.

“I can't wait for people to hear my new music,” the rapper says. “It’s going to be awesome. I haven't put out an album in so long. It feels so different now, because I'm happy, seriously, genuinely happy.”

Fan will get to see their wedding day and all the drama and beauty that came with it during the current season of Brat Loves Judy, which airs on WETV.