DaBaby Dropped by Lollapalooza After Anti-LGBTQ Comments

DaBaby will no longer be performing at Lollapalooza. In the wake of his anti-LGBTQ comments, the rapper was dropped from his planned performance at the festival on Sunday. ET has reached out to DaBaby's rep for comment. 

The news was revealed in a statement on Twitter on Sunday, which read, "​​Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight."

Young Thug will now perform at 9 p.m. on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4 p.m. on the T-Mobile Stage.

DaBaby sparked outrage at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami last weekend, when made hateful comments about the LGBTQ community and those with HIV/AIDS. Massive backlash followed, including from artists like Madonna, Dua Lipa and Elton John. 

He apologized on Tuesday after massive backlash, tweeting, "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies 🙏🏾."

"But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you," he added. "Y’all business is y’all business."

