Damar Hamlin Joined by Life-Saving Cincinnati First Responders at 2023 Super Bowl

A grateful and joyous reunion. Damar Hamlin stole the spotlight ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVII when he got the chance to meet with those who saved his life.

Hamlin came out onto the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday -- ahead of the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles -- and he got the chance to meet with and share a moment with the first responders who saved his life.

The Buffalo Bills safety was hospitalized following a life-threatening tackle in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Ohio on Jan. 2. On Sunday he shared smiles and hugs with the men and women who kept him alive after the horrifying incident.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

During the first quarter of the pivotal NFL matchup on Jan. 2, Hamlin tackled wide receiver Tee Higgins, and both men appeared to be uninjured following the tackle. However, shortly thereafter, Hamlin appeared to stumble and collapse on the field.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

He was swiftly attended to by medical personnel, who gave the athlete CPR on the field. He was also placed on a stretcher, given oxygen and taken to the hospital via ambulance. It was later revealed that Hamlin went into cardiac arrest.

Thanks to the quick work of medical personnel, Hamlin was stabilized and lived long enough to get medical care at a hospital. He was released from the hospital on Jan. 11.

Hamlin snapped a selfie at the Super Bowl Sunday afternoon, which he captioned, "Ain’t It A Blessing!? #SuperBowlLVII"

Hamlin gave his first interview since his shocking sudden cardiac arrest. In a teaser for an upcoming interview with former NFL pro and Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, the 24-year-old football player speaks about assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, who administered CPR on him that day on the field.

"I owe Denny my life, literally," Hamlin says. "He loves to say he was just doing his job, which is true. That night he was literally the savior of my life, administering CPR on me."

Hamlin says he's "truly thankful" for Kellington's live-saving work, adding, "I don't take [it] for granted." The full interview with Strahan airs Monday, Feb. 13 on Good Morning America.

The 2023 Super Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox.