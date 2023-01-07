Damar Hamlin Returns to Instagram and Flashes Wide Smile, Thanks Fans for 'Overwhelming Support'

Damar Hamlin returned to Instagram for the first time since suffering a life-threatening tackle on Monday Night Football, thanking fans for their "overwhelming" support and flashing a wide smile!

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety posted Saturday a couple of pictures of himself in uniform as well as a block quote from Dr. Timothy Pritts, who said doctors told Hamlin he "won the game of life" after Hamlin woke up and asked who won the Bills-Bengals game.

"When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much.. 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾," the second-year NFL pro wrote in his caption. "The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me! 🫶🏾❤️3️⃣ #3strong."

Hamlin's teammates dropped some love in the comments section, including Bills quarterback Josh Allen who commented with a red heart emoji and the number "3."

Damar Hamlin / Instagram

Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins, whom Hamlin tackled before collapsing on the field, also dropped a few emojis in the comments section: 🙏🏾💫💫.

The Pittsburgh alum later posted on his Instagram Story a screenshot of a FaceTime call in which he's seen flashing a wide smile. The Story was overlayed with the text, "Back working [red heart emoji] Back smiling!!!"

It's Hamlin's first Instagram post since Christmas Day, when he was promoting his third annual toy drive. Hamlin's initial goal was set at $2,500. Following his hospitalization, fans poured in with donations, and now the toy drive has raised more than $8.1 million.

Hamlin's post also comes one day after he FaceTimed his teammates on Friday and told them, "Love you boys." Also on Friday, the team shared that Hamlin's breathing tube had been removed overnight and that the young player "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery."

"His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team," the team added.