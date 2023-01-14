Damar Hamlin Reunites With Buffalo Bills Teammates and He's All Smiles: See the Pic

He's back!

Damar Hamlin paid a visit to his Buffalo Bills teammates on Saturday at the team's training facility in Orchard Park, New York, and the 24-year-old safety was all smiles. Linebacker Matt Milano shared the happy snap on his Instagram Story, which shows Hamlin dapping up his teammates while staying warm in a hoodie.

The Bills are preparing for a big Wild Card Game on Sunday when they play host to the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET. It's unclear if Hamlin will attend the game and watch from a suite, but it's becoming clearer that he's well on his road to recovery.

The visit came just three days after he was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.

"Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday," read a message tweeted by the team. "Jamie Nadler, MD, critical care physician and Chief Quality Officer at Kaleida Health, and the care team lead for Hamlin said, 'We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills.'"

Matt Milano / Instagram

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The NFL player was released from the University of Cincinnati Health Medical Center earlier this week, following a life-threatening tackle in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

During the first quarter of the pivotal NFL matchup, Hamlin tackled wide receiver Tee Higgins, and both men appeared to be uninjured following the tackle. However, shortly thereafter, Hamlin appeared to stumble and collapse on the field. He was swiftly attended to by medical personnel, who reportedly gave the athlete CPR on the field. He was also placed on a stretcher, given oxygen and taken to the hospital via ambulance. It was later revealed that Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. The game was initially postponed and later canceled.

Per Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, the defensive back had to be resuscitated twice and was been on a ventilator to help with his breathing after sustaining damage to his lungs following the game tackle.

After waking up, one of the first questions Hamlin asked if the Bills won the game. Not only did the Bills pay tribute to Hamlin in their first game on the field since the scary tackle, the team also honored the medical staff that helped save the second-year pro's life.