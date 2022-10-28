Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Shares Almost 50 Pound Weight Loss in 5 Months

Shay Mooney is looking to inspire others through his own health journey. They country music star is opening up about his recently weight loss efforts and how it's changed his life.

The Dan + Shay singer took to his Instagram stories on Thursday to reveal that he's lost 50 pounds over the past five months through diet, exercise and general lifestyle improvements.

"Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me lookin' healthy," Mooney wrote in a text post to his stories. "Really means a lot."

"Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs.," he continued. "For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights, That's it'!"

Mooney explained, "I completely changed my lifestyle and I've literally never felt better physically, mentally and spiritually.

"If you you're looking for a sign... " he concluded, alongside an emoji of a wooden sign, and a heart. "Love y'all."

Shay Mooney/Instagram

The crooner has been sharing a lot of photos to Instagram of himself and his kids -- Ames, 2, and Asher, 5 -- whom he shares with wife Hannah Billingsley.

Many fans noticed and commented on his recent and readily apparent physical transformation, leading to Mooney's statement on Thursday.

The weight loss journey comes following the announcement in August that they are expecting their third child together.

Mooney and Billingsley took to Instagram on Aug. 12, with a joint post to announce that they're expecting their third son with an adorable video showing them telling their young boys that they will soon have another little baby brother.

Ahead of the arrival of the couple's second child in 2019, Shay told ET how he was "a little more educated" than when he welcomed his first son.

"The first time was just kind of 'hold on to your seat and see what happens and learn as you go,' but this time I know what I'm doing a little bit more," he said. "I know how to change a diaper -- I'm one of the best in the world."