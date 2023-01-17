Danai Gurira 'Gently' Teases 'Black Panther' Okoye Spinoff Series

The long-awaited Black Panther spinoff series might be closer to reality than MCU fans had hoped!

Danai Gurira made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Friday, where she teased that a rumored spinoff centered on her character, Okoye, might be close to fruition.

"I have been told that I can gently allude to this possibility," she told Colbert of the rumors. "So, I am gently alluding, just gently."

Colbert teasingly replied, "You gently alluding is the Marvel version of a full monty. I can’t believe I got anything out of you."

Okoye was introduced in the first Black Panther film as the head of the Dora Milaje, the all-female special forces that protect Wakanda and its royal family. However, in the 2022 sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Okoye was dismissed from the Dora after failing to protect Shuri (Letitia Wright) from Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) and the Talokan warriors.

Devastated by the rejection, Okoye returned for the film's final battle in a new supersuit created by Shuri, officially bringing the Midnight Angels from the comic canon to the big screen -- leading many to speculate that the new series could focus on Okoye's new adventures with the elite group of warriors.

"She was just creating a new suit and figuring it out," Gurira told ET at the Wakanda Forever premiere events last November. "But Okoye, that's not her role anymore. So it was very interesting to take that arc."

As for what's next for the character, the actress said at the time that the "sky's the limit."

"So many amazing things could happen," she marveled. "I mean, we have more encounters with more communities to deal with, and more encounters with each other and with other characters from other universes to deal with, so, I mean, it's always a question of how that effect will change us and alter us as this one did."

Michaela Coel, who made her MCU debut in Wakanda Forever as Dora-turned-Midnight Angel Aneka, also told ET at the time how excited she was to join the cinematic universe.

"I love that fictional stories can create such zeal in audiences, I think that's brilliant, so I'm ready," she raved, also showering praise on her stunt double and the hard-working crew behind the scenes.

"The stunt women who were part of the Dora carried me through my eight months of filming," Coel added. "As well as Ryan, as well as the cast. But the Dora are often the nameless strong-looking women, so I must just really thank and lift up Maya, who was my double."