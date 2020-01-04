'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Karina Smirnoff Gives Birth to First Child

Congrats are in order for Karina Smirnoff!

ET has learned that the former Dancing With the Stars pro welcomed her first child, a baby boy, in Los Angeles this week.

The 42-year-old dancer revealed via Instagram back in December that she was expecting.

"I will have a little one to train on the dance floor!" she captioned a photo of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test. "#BabySmirnoff coming in 2020!"

In more Dancing With the Stars baby news, Artem Chigvintsev is also getting ready to be a first-time dad with his fiancee (and season 25 partner) Nikki Bella.

ET spoke with Nikki last week about what it's like being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic. She said she's been quarantining with her twin sister, Brie Bella, who is also expecting.

"We're just trying to stay super positive. This is a scary time for everyone, so we're just trying to keep our heads up high, especially for our babies," the Total Bellas star shared. "We're lucky because Artem's here too with us. He's been cooking a lot of our meals. Because we have each other, it's been easy to isolate. We isolated, I want to say, a week before they were really encouraging people to stay home because being pregnant, we are at a high risk, having lower immune systems."

Nikki joked that while she could have never imagined this would be the way her first pregnancy would go, she's fully embracing it and trying to make the best of the situation.

"We've increased our meditation so much, because you try not to panic being pregnant," she said. "I'm already more than halfway through, which I can't believe."

Hear more in the video below.