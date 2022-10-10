'Dancing With the Stars' Brings Magic and Fun to the Dance Floor On Disney Night! (Recap)

Dancing With the Stars returned Monday with an enchanting night of dances that saw the contestants get animated for Disney+ Night. The stars all did their best to step up to the challenge with some impressive, magical performances.

Host Tyra Banks and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro emceed the proceedings as stalwart judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli critiqued and scored the slate of celebs' fun, exciting numbers, which were all set to some iconic tunes from the Disney Songbook (and a few other offerings from the Disney+ platform, including Hamilton).

Here's a look at some of the best performances of the night, and a breakdown of which celebs are already leading the pack as front runners in the race for the Mirrorball trophy -- and scroll to the bottom to see who got eliminated at the end of week 4!

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

After three weeks of bringing class and elegance to the dance floor, Jordin still managed to top herself by bringing her heart and soul into this week's number. It began with her singing the tune -- which she said she sings to her own child every night -- and the moving number only got better with each move and moment.

Style of Dance: Jazz

Song: "Remember Me" from Coco

Judges' Feedback: "You danced with your heart tonight. You were so connected. I felt every moment with you... you managed to make it fluid and dynamic at the same time," Bruno marveled." It was like a breath of fresh air."

"I must say, in my opinion, that was your best dance to date," Len added.

Final Score (Carrie Ann, Len, Derek, Bruno): 34 (9, 8, 8, 9)



Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

In a beautiful moment of synchronicity, Wayne hit the stage with Witney to perform a routine set to a song from Hamilton -- which Wayne actually starred in, playing Aaron Burr. He brought all his charm, presence and acting skills to the number, and left the judges in awe.

Style of Dance: Jazz

Song: "Wait for It" from Hamiton

Judges' Feedback: "I'm gonna call you The Postman! You keep delivering week after week!" Len praised. "That was exceptional!"

Final Score: 34 (9, 9, 9, 9)



Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

The energy Shangela gives every week makes each number feel like a celebration. 🎉 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/ShfmBGuPkt — Kristyn Burtt 💃🏼 (@KristynBurtt) October 11, 2022

With style, energy, boundless charm and charisma, Shangela and Gleb brought a lot to this dance -- and getting some support from the always-fantastic Jenifer Lewis was just icing on the cajun-themed cake.

Style of Dance: Charleston

Song: "Dig a Little Deeper" from The Princess and the Frog

Judges' Feedback: "You embodied the spirit of the Charleston!" Bruno declared, as the other judges expressed their respect for how Shangela has taken notes and worked hard to get better and better.

Final Score: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)



Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

While it seemed like Charli D'Amelio was the no-brainer frontrunner this season, her mom is truly giving her a run for her money. Every year, someone does the chimney sweep routine from Mary Poppins to varying degrees of success, and Heidi's attempt was one of the very successful ones.

Style of Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: "Chim Chim Cher-ee" from Mary Poppins

Judges' Feedback: "Practically perfect in every possible way," Bruno praised. "Your movement tonight was so smooth and so graceful."

"That was magical!" Carrie Ann added. "Seriously, I love seeing this. you have found your confidence."

Final Score: 32 (9, 8, 8, 9)



Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

Gabby and Val took things into a whole different universe playing Gamora and Star-Lord, and their quickstep gave the reality star a chance to really show off her personality and her acting chops -- and it paid off in a big way!

Style of Dance: Quickstep

Song: "Mr. Blue Sky" from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Judges' Feedback: "That was out-of-this-world good!" Bruno gushed. "You have everything you need to win this competition!"

Final Score: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)



Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

There was no shortage of timeless fun and silly wonderfulness in Selma Blair's Muppet-themed performance, which was a light-hearted and fast-paced romp, soaked in brightness and joy.

Style of Dance: Quickstep

Song: "The Muppet Show Theme" from The Muppet Show

Judges' Feedback: "Sometimes, when I watch you, I get a little nervous. I worry about you because I care about you," Carrie Ann shared. "But tonight, I just watched it and I didn't have any of that feeling because you were just so incredible."

"That was a proper Disney dance. It was fun, it was entertaining and it was joyful," Len marveled.

Final Score: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)



Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

One way or another Jessie and Alan's gonna get us with their Jive.#DancingWiththeStars #DWTS31 #DWTS #DisneyPlusNight pic.twitter.com/PF0r0qvzRZ — ᅠ ˏ ᅠ La Kara .ᐟ ᅠ ´ (@OfHeroine) October 11, 2022

After weeks of trying to find her footing -- and what appeared to be an emotionally taxing week of rehearsals -- Jessie came out swinging for the fences with a fun, witchy little jive number themed around Hocus Pocus, and Alan made a delightful zombie.

Style of Dance: Jive

Song: "One Way Or Another" from Hocus Pocus 2

Final Score: 31 (8, 7, 8, 8)



Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas

CHARLI AND MARK KILLED ITTT they deserved all the 9s!! #dwts pic.twitter.com/2CvKOb2vEW — Gabby (fan acc) (@softiiecharlii) October 11, 2022

Whenever there is a theme night, you can always count on Mark Ballas to come up with some costume and make-up combo that's going to give you nightmares. Tonight, he turned himself and Charli into pure nightmare fuel in the form of live-action Simpsons characters. That being said, Charli is a fantastic dancer, and they made something great.

Style of Dance: Jazz

Song: "The Simpsons Main Title Theme" from The Simpsons

Judges' Feedback: "I didn't like it, I loved it! It was full of wit and characterization," Len shared. "Marge, you're magical."

"That was brilliance in the ballroom!" Carrie Ann added. "Absolutely brilliant."

Final Score: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)



The Elimination

After all the Disney-inspired routines were danced and done, and the audience votes were cast, it came time to find out which couple would be getting booted out of the Magic Kingdom.

The two couples in the bottom were among the lowest scoring of the night: Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke as well as Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater.

So it came down to the judges' vote, and they were unanimous in their decision to Trevor, meaning tonight was the end of the road for Sam and Cheryl.

Dancing With the Stars streams live Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.