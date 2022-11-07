'Dancing With the Stars' Goes Retro for '90s Night Before Huge Double Elimination! (Recap)

Dancing With the Stars returned Monday for a trip back in time with 90s Night! The entire episode was a celebration of the iconic decade, with neon costumes and megahit tunes that will spark that flame of nostalgia in everyone.

Tyra Banks and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro embraced the fun of the evening, as they oversaw the outspoken panel of judges, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli, who weighed in on all the over-the-top numbers.

This week featured all of the remaining couples performing two different routines and ended with a surprising double elimination.

Here's a look at some of the best, most exciting and colorful routines of the night and a breakdown of which celebs are now leading the pack as front runners in the race for the Mirrorball trophy. Scroll to the bottom to see which two couples ended up getting the axe!

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Shangela was in her wheelhouse as she and Gleb hit the floor paying tribute to perhaps the defining '90s girl group, the Spice Girls. Rocking neon green fringe and a flawless smile, Shangela delivered big-time and the audience just couldn't get enough.

Style of Dance: Samba

Song: "Spice Up Your Life" by the Spice Girls

Judges' Feedback: "You crushed the room and the crowd appeal was off the charts!" Derek marveled.

"That was lit!" Carrie Ann declared excitedly. "You disappear into every character you bring to life out there on the dance floor."

Final Score (Carrie Ann, Len, Michael, Derek, Bruno): 37 (10, 9, 9, 9)



Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Wayne and Witney might be one of the most well-balanced and supportive couples in recent memory, and when they are working together, there's nothing they can't pull off -- even a salsa routine that proved to be flawless, despite setbacks and physical limitations. There's very little Wayne Brady can't pull off.

Style of Dance: Salsa

Song: "Motownphilly" by Boyz II Men

Judges' Feedback: "That was your best dance so far! You were so relaxed and so on it," Carrie Ann gushed. "We were all dancing along with you. 90s Night, this is your night."

"It was really, really top-notch," Len shared. "Well done."

Final Score: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)



Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

This week, Daniel brought some true emotion and power to the dance floor. After bringing tears to everyone's eyes with his emotional pre-taped package -- about being adopted and reconnecting with his birth mother, shortly before she died -- Daniel and Britt hit the stage and brought a high-energy routine that earned them their first 10s of the season!

Style of Dance: Salsa

Song: "Enjoy the Silence" by Depeche Mode

Judges' Feedback: "It's an honor to watch you dance," Carrie Ann shared.

"You never fail to amaze me," Len said. "You danced that with so much confidence, it had power and it was polished."

Final Score: 39 (10, 9, 10, 10)



Gabby Windey & Val Chmerkovskiy

The Bachelorette star brought the heat with her fast-paced, racy samba that exuded confidence and control in a way you don't often see on DWTS. It was a great number that was met with some much-deserved effusive praise.

Style of Dance: Samba

Song: "Livin' La Vida Loca" by Ricky Martin

Judges' Feedback: "I feel like I have been hit by a sex bomb. The aftershocks are still going on!" Bruno exclaimed. "The technique and the amount of content he gave you is insane. It's competition standard."

Final Score: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)



Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas

Saving the best for last! Charli is really putting in the effort to grow as a dancer, and with her routine this week, she's almost indistinguishable from the show's pro dancers. The routine was long and full of unique and precise tango content that left the judges in absolute awe at Charli's undeniable talent.

Style of Dance: Tango

Song: "Song 2" by Blur

Judges' Feedback: "I want you to know, if you were a painting, you'd be a Picasso," Carrie Ann marveled. "That was beyond anything I've ever witnessed on this dancefloor in terms of content."

"You put the go in Tango. It was sharp, it was clean, it was crisp," Len praised. "For a young lady, you dance with great maturity."

Final Score: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)



Relay Dances!

After the first round of individual dances, the couples were split up into groups of two for a series of relay dances, where the two couples each performed a routine set to the same song, in the same style.

Each relay dance was presided over by one single judge, who was tasked with awarding a whopping 5 bonus points to whichever team delivered the best routine.

Up first, Shangela and Gleb went head-to-head with Daniel & Britt for a cha-cha set to Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby." Len wound up awarding the bonus points to Shangela and Gleb.

Next, Trevor and Emma faced off against Vinny and Koko, each performing a samba set to "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)" by En Vogue. Carrie Ann agonized over who to award the extra points to, but they wound up going to Trevor and Emma.

Bruno was tasked with judging Heidi and Artem's relay dance with Wayne and Witney. The couples each performed a samba set to "Shoop" by Salt-N-Pepa, and while both delivered fun routines, Bruno awarded his bonus points to Wayne and Witney.

The last relay of the night saw two show's two female frontrunners face off. Gabby and Val went up against Charli and Mark with a salsa set to "Ain't Gonna Hurt Nobody" by Kid 'n Play.



The Double Elimination!

Tonight's goodbyes were twice as hard because '90s Night ended in a real blood bath with a double elimination.

It all came down to the final three -- Vinny and Koko, Trevor and Emma, and Heidi and Artem. It was revealed that the couple with the lowest scores in total would be instantly eliminated, and not eligible to be saved by the judges. That couple wound up being Heidi and Artem.

This meant the judges had to choose between Trevor and Emma, and Vinny and Koko. Unsurprisingly, Vinny -- who admitted he'd been in the show longer than he really should have been -- was eliminated via unanimous vote by the judges.

Dancing With the Stars returns for the semi-finals next Monday at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.