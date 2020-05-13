'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant

Congrats to Lindsay Arnold!

The Dancing With the Stars pro is expecting her first child with husband Samuel Cusick, she announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

Arnold cuddles up to her husband of nearly five years in her pregnancy announcement. The 26-year-old dancer proudly holds up her sonogram in one pic, and shares a kiss with Cusick in another. The two were high school sweethearts, and they married in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2015.

"Ohhhhhh baby 👶 Mom and Dad love you already ❤️❤️ #November2020 #pregnant#pregnancyannouncement," Arnold captioned her post.

Arnold's pregnancy is some happy news for the family following the death of her mother-in-law, Jennifer Cusick, last year. The DWTS star missed several shows with her then-partner, Sean Spicer, after Jennifer's tragic death.

In a 2016 interview with ET, Arnold said that she and Cusick "definitely want kids," but that it would be a while before they welcome a little bundle of joy to their family.

"Right now, we are not ready," she said. "We would like to wait. We both want to do everything that we want to do, so that when we have children, we can really be there for them. We're still enjoying just being newlyweds right now."

See more on Arnold in the video below.